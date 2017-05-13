The Force is with the Scouts at their Spring Fling

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

An annual spring tradition of local Cub Scout packs is to come to the Rum River Scout Camp in Ramsey for a weekend of fun and clean-up. Olivier Bruxelle, 6, of Plymouth, gets help from his fellow Cub Scouts as he tries to find a target to strike with his lightsaber. Photos by Eric Hagen

Participating Cub Scouts packs came from the Three Rivers district, which serves Anoka County and portions of Isanti and Wright counties.

There’s a theme every year to put a unique twist on traditional activities that include slingshot, archery and most of all, communication and teamwork.

Star Wars was the theme for this year’s Spring Fling on May 6-7. May 4 was the 40th anniversary of the original theatrical release of Star Wars.

These young Padawans – those in training to become Jedi masters – used their imaginations as they pretended to make their own lightsabers. They were blindfolded as they attempted to strike targets, not using the Force but instructions shouted out by their friends to steer them on the right path.

Tom Clark, of Blaine, a volunteer with Troop 509 in Ham Lake, said this was about team building, communication and listening.

“It is a challenge to listen to what they’re hearing and put it into action,” he said.

Images of the Death Star – a weapon that can blow up an entire planet– was displayed on trash can lids that the Scouts shot at with slingshots. They also created rockets that they shot in the air as if they were trying to create their own Star Wars weapons.

To defend the Ewok Village, they practiced their archery skills.

The scouts, ever mindful of their surroundings, made sure their campgrounds were cleaner than when they got there before they left on Sunday.

