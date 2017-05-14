10th annual Blaine World Fest May 20

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The city of Blaine will be celebrating its 10th annual World Fest on Saturday, May 20.

Town Square Park, 10802 Town Square Drive NE, will once again be the site of World Fest.

Performances are from 1-4 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket or just plop down on the grass or stand to the side and enjoy the show.

Admission is free, but there is a cost for food.

There will be no punch cards to buy in advance for the food, which was customary at previous World Fest celebrations. Each vendor will charge for their own food and beverages.

The Spin Zone featuring Mr. Fun returns to give kids and adults the opportunity to see what kind of games that children for other areas of the world are playing.

Mayor Tom Ryan said the idea for World Fest came up out of the Blaine Parks and Recreation Department wanting to have an event celebrating the cultural diversity of the community.

Through this event, he has met people from all over the world and learned about their different customs and differences in cultures between their home countries and America.

“This is a way to sit down and talk,” he said.

Performances

1 p.m. Ketzal Coatlicue Aztec Dance

1:25 p.m. Chini and His Latin Dancers

1:50 p.m. RGK Modern Indian Dance Academy

2:15 p.m. Mexico Lindo

2:40 p.m. QC Dance

3:05 p.m. Dans Askina Turkish Dance Ensemble

3:30 p.m. Swellz and Company

