Anoka PD commends officers, staff for outstanding work

Each year the Anoka Police Department recognizes exemplary service by its officers and staff with the presentation of awards.

Last month the department handed out dozens of awards and recognitions, commending educational achievements and service milestones, along with recognizing officers for going above and beyond in life saving and patrol situations.

Chief Eric Peterson recognized the efforts of all the members of the Anoka Police Department.

“I am proud of the great work you have done,” Peterson said. “Your professionalism makes our community a better and safer place.”

Peterson also pledged a commitment to the city of Anoka.

“I promise to continue to be an open, accountable, accessible police department that is responsive to your concerns,” Peterson said.

Officer of the year honors went to patrol officer Eric Groebner. He joined the Anoka department in 2013 as a part-time security officer and was hired as a sworn officer in 2014.

In the past year, Groebner has attended extensive training in crisis intervention and was recently selected as a member of the Anoka Police SWAT team.

“Officer Groebner is viewed by his peers as a funny, quick-witted, hardworking partner that they are happy to have on their team,” said Peterson.

Groebner was recognized for being hard-working and routinely going above and beyond in his everyday patrol duties.

“He is viewed by the public as an officer who represents the Anoka Police Department with a kind and caring attitude,” Peterson said. “He shows genuine concern for others and is always willing to help solve a problem.”

Employee of the year is security officer Anthony Semanko.

He began his employment with the department in 2014, when he was assigned to the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center on a part-time basis and was promoted to full time in November 2016.

During that time, Semanko completed his associate’s degree from Anoka-Ramsey Community College and his bachelor’s degree from Metro State University.

Semanko was lauded for being a hard worker who sill drop everything he is doing to help his fellow security officers, patrol officers or supervisor.

Anoka Police reserve officer of the year is Joseph Bachman.

Bachman joined the reserve unit in 2012 and has since volunteered hundreds of hours of his time to the city of Anoka by working special events, Halloween parades and weekend patrols.

“Joe is a pleasure to work beside,” said his supervisor, Reserve Captain John Madsen. “Joe takes his responsibility as a reserve serious whether he is training with the unit or on the streets serving our community.”