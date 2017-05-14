UnionHerald Looking Back for May 12

Pupils of schools make Anoka tidy

It is impossible to recount all of the splendid work done last week by individuals in observing “clean up” week. But some instances deserve special praise for the organized work done. Through the co-operation of Supt. Frank Koose much was accomplished in cleaning up the grounds of the various schools.

– 100 years ago, May 8, 1917

Anoka Herald

Lightning strikes again

J.W. Fields, who lives four miles northeast of Anoka on Round lake, had two Guernsey cattle struck and killed by lightning Thursday afternoon, April 30, about three o’clock. About 400 feet southeast of the barn at the foot of a hill going down to the peat land, stood six trees. These trees had all been struck by lightning at one time or another in the last six years.

– 75 years ago, May 13, 1942

Anoka Union

District 11 votes to keep Brooklyn Center

The Board of Education of Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 Monday night unanimously rejected by resolution, the petition of Brooklyn Center Citizens Committee asking the District 11 Board to support legislation which would authorize the setting off of the Brooklyn Center portion of School District 11 to School District 286.

– 50 years ago, May 12, 1967

Coon Rapids Herald

Anoka teacher one of state’s best

Bill Mittlefehldt, Anoka Senior High School social studies and psychology teacher, has been selected as one of 10 outstanding Minnesota teachers as recognized by the 1992 Ashland Oil Inc. Teacher Achievement Awards program. The announcement that Mittlefehldt had been selected was made Thursday morning in the governor’s reception room of the Minnesota Capitol.

– 25 years ago, May 8, 1992

Anoka County Union

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.