County awards contract for work in parking lots

Anoka County will spend close to half a million dollars to rehabilitate five parking lots on county-owned property this year.

The Anoka County Board April 25 awarded a contract for the work to FPI Paving Contractors Inc., St. Paul, in the amount of $466,450.

The estimated cost of the project was $540,000, according to County Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee, which recommended approval of the contract.

“We got some pretty good bids,” Look said.

The parking lots on which the work will take place are the government center flat lot across Van Buren Street from the government center parking lot in Anoka, the Jackson Street east and west parking lots in Anoka, the St. Francis Library parking lot and the parking lot at the county’s Radio Shop, which is located adjacent to the Anoka County Highway Department complex on Bunker Lake Boulevard in Andover.

The government center parking lot will be torn up and reconstructed because of its poor condition, according to Look.

This will require moving parking to city streets while the work takes place and the county is talking with the city of Anoka to accommodate this because there is generally a two-hour limit for parking on city streets, Look said.

In addition, the lot will be expanded to include adjacent county property on which a house, which has been demolished, once stood in the southwest corner, he said.

Mill and overlay work will take place at the Jackson Street east and west parking lots, which serve buildings the county acquired last year for future needs, Look said.

St. Francis Library parking lot, which is small, will also require a mill and overlay, he said.

The project cost will be paid from the county building fund with the exception of the library work, which will tap the library building reserve fund.