Leland Dean Horner, age 84, passed away at his home in Foreston on May 12, 2017.

Dean was born August 29, 1932 in Deer Creek to Samuel and Agnes Horner. He attended school in Bagley, Minnesota. He went in the Army on November 25, 1952 and was discharged November 27, 1954. He served 16 months in Korea. After his discharge he was in the reserves and released from Army service November 30, 1960. After his military service he worked at Juno Corporation, then went to Cornelius Company in Anoka for 30 years. He also worked for St. Francis District 11 for 11 years.

He married Ellen Eiswald on September 3, 1955 and they had six children. Ellen went home to the Lord in 1992. In 1995 he married Valerie.

Dean leaves behind his wife, Valerie; brother, Morgan; sister, Stella; his six children, Larry (Susie), Lynn (Tim), Michael (Cheryl), Mark (Kim), Jeffrey (Char), Jon (Ruthy); 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; also many friends and other family members who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Agnes; first wife, Ellen; brothers, Melwin, Calvin, Silas; sisters, Gladys, Dorothy, Hazel and Lillian.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at First Baptist Church in St. Francis. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the church on Thursday. Online condolences can be left at StrikeFuneral.com.