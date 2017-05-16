Anoka County Law Enforcement Memorial Service May 17

The Anoka County Law Enforcement Memorial Service is next Wednesday, May 17, starting at noon. The Anoka County Law Enforcement Memorial Service starts at noon Wednesday, May 17, at the Anoka County Government Center Atrium. There will be a procession of squad cars coming from Columbus prior to the ceremony in honor of Lino Lakes Police Officer Shawn Silvera, who died Sept. 6, 2005. File photo

The annual service is held at the Anoka County Government Center Atrium, 2100 Third Ave., Anoka, in honor of National Peace Officers Week.

During the service, special tribute will be paid to Lino Lakes Police Officer Shawn Silvera, who died on Sept. 6, 2005. Silvera had deployed stop sticks to the deflate the tires of a car that was fleeing police. The man, who had warrants for his arrests, drove around the stop sticks and struck and killed Silvera.

Prior to the ceremony, there will be a procession of squad cars starting at the weigh scales at Interstate 35 south of Highway 97/Lake Drive in the city of Columbus. The procession represents the location where Officer Silvera lost his life.

Other Anoka County law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty will be remembered during the memorial service at the county government center.

Anoka County fallen officers

Verl C. Whinery, Anoka Police Department, Jan. 18, 1947

Ernest Zettergren, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Dec. 7, 1953

Gerald Boos, St. Francis Police Department, June 10, 1967

Curtis Ramsdell, Columbia Heights Police Department, July 30, 1977

Richard Legler, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 9, 1986

Timothy Bowe, Minnesota State Patrol, June 7, 1997

Shawn Silvera, Lino Lakes Police Department, Sept. 6, 2005