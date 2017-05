Blaine boys, Anoka girls head to state True Team meet

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Ben Kytta placed second in the shot put and third in the discus for Blaine. (Photo by Steve Guider)

The Blaine boys track and field team won the Section 5AAA True Team meet on May 10 and the Anoka girls took the Section 4AAA title on May 9 to advance to the state meet held Saturday at Stillwater High School.

Section 5AAA

Blaine dominated the section meet, scoring 902 team points. White Bear Lake Area scored 837.5 points to take second. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony placed seventh and St. Francis took ninth.

On the girls side of the Section 5AAA meet, Blaine took third, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony finished seventh and St. Francis placed ninth.

The meet featured nine teams.

Top three female finishers

100 meter dash

Taylor Karasch, St. Francis – 12.84

800 meter run

Madison Schmidt, Blaine – 2:27.80

100 meter hurdles

Samantha Jacobson, Blaine – 16.28

4×100 meter relay

Blaine – 50.46

4×200 meter relay

Blaine – 1:46.94

4×800 meter relay

Blaine – 10:03.79

High Jump

Madison Schmidt, Blaine – 5-07.00 Elenear Paaverud, SLP – 5-02.00

Triple Jump

Theresa Grace Mbanefo, Blaine – 34-08.00

Shot put

Amanda Anderson, St. Francis – 40-01.00

Discuss

Amanda Anderson, St. Francis – 165-07

St. Francis’ Amanda Anderson took first place in the shot put and discus at the Section 5AAA True Team track meet May 10. (Photo by Steve Guider)

Top three male finishers

100 meter dash

Genuine Matthews, St. Francis – 11.04

200 meter dash

Genuine Matthews, St. Francis – 22.12 Byron Bynum, Blaine – 23.15

Blaine’s Byron Bynum took eighth place in the 100 meter dash and second in the 200 meter dash at the Section 5AAA True Team track meet May 10. (Photo by Steve Guider)

3200 meter run

Ben Olson, Blaine – 9:36.71

1600 meter run

Ben Olson, Blaine – 4:26.24

110 meter hurdles

Kyle Hockert, Blaine – 16.39

300 meter hurdles

Anthony Fleischfresser, SLP – 42.19

4×400 meter relay

Blaine – 3:32.04

High jump

Kyle Hockert, Blaine – 6-08.00 Eli Hylen, St. Francis – 6-06.00 Anthony Fleischfresser, SL – 6-06.00

Pole vault

Bailey Kwong, SLP – 13-06.00

Long jump

Anthony Fleischfresser, SLP – 22-04.50 Tommy Schwieger, St. Francis – 21-03.00

Triple jump

Anthony Fleischfresser, SLP – 43-09.75 Tommy Schwieger, St. Francis – 43-02.00

Shot put

Ben Kytta, Blaine – 52-03.00 Austin Smith, Blaine – 47-08.50

Discus

Ben Kytta, Blaine – 148-09

Section 4AAA

The Anoka girls scored 925.5 team points to win the title. Andover placed fourth and Coon Rapids took sixth.

In the boys meet, Anoka finished second, Andover took third and Coon Rapids placed seventh.

The meet featured nine teams.

Top three female finishers

100 meter dash

Noelle Josephson, Anoka – 12.28 Brielle Clarke, CR – 12.79

100 meter dash

Noelle Josephson, Anoka – 26.33

400 meter dash

Aidan Senior, Anoka – 1:00.58 Noelle Josephson, Anoka – 1:00.65

800 meter run

Taylor Krone, Anoka – 2:20.95 Isabelle Brezinka, Anoka – 2:21.23

1600 meter run

Isabelle Brezinka, Anoka – 5:26.55 Alli Becker, Anoka – 5:34.85

3200 meter run

Alli Becker, Anoka – 12:19.97

100 meter hurdles

Kalley Harris, CR – 15.44

300 meter hurdles

Kalley Harris, CR – 44.95 Erin Becker, Andover – 48.57

4×400 meter relay

Andover – 4:09.85

4×800 meter relay

Anoka – 10:02.81 Andover – 10:08.16

Pole vault

Galadriel O’Grady, CR – 9-06.00 Lisa Pahr, Andover – 8-06.00

Long jump

Monique Kai, Andover – 16-09.00

Shot put

Haley McCauley, Anoka – 35-11.75

Top three male finishers

1600 meter run

Tom Breuckman, Andover – 4:33.26

3200 meter run

Tom Breuckman, Andover – 9:57.19

110 meter hurdles

Taylor Rooney, Andover – 14.95 Andrew Probst, Andover – 16.07

300 meter hurdles

Zach Fritz, Anoka – 42.09

4×100 meter relay

Anoka – 45.08

4×200 meter relay

Anoka – 1:33.84 Andover – 1:35.16

4×800 meter relay

Anoka – 8:27.64 Andover – 8:27.64

High jump

Taylor Rooney, Andover – 6-04.00

Pole vault

Caleb Sieben, Anoka – 12-06.00

Triple jump

Joshua Tabla, CR – 42-11.00

Shot put

Jason Titus, Andover – 57-10.75

Discus

1. Jason Titus, Andover – 163-01