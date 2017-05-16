Blood, bone marrow drive on June 2 at Andover YMCA

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A blood and bone marrow drive is being held June 2 at the Andover YMCA Community Center. Zachary Elsenpeter having a great time at a Minnesota Wild game. The family is holding a blood and bone marrow drive on June 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Andover YMCA Community Center. Submitted photo

Those wanting to donate blood or bone marrow are asked to come to the Andover YMCA, 15200 Hanson Blvd. NW, between 1 and 6 p.m. on June 2.

This is the sixth annual blood drive being held in honor of Zachary Elsenpeter, who is now 13 years old.

The Elsenpeter family, of Andover, are grateful for the many blood transfusions Zachary has received and this drive is a way they are giving back.

Zachary needed a kidney transplant when he was only 11 months old. His father, Wade, donated his kidney. At the age of 5, Zachary’s body rejected his father’s kidney and a second organ donor was needed.

It took three years, but Zachary got his second transplant when he was 8 years old. The donor was Brett Medema, a 47-year-old Iowa man.

About the same time Zachary got a new kidney, his mother Stacey Elsenpeter donated her kidney as part of a paired kidney exchange program. Stacey’s kidney went to a 15-year-old boy from Chisago.

To continue following his story, search for the “Save Zachary Elsenpeter” Facebook page.

