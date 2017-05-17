Ewen becomes first ASU thrower to win 3 Pac-12 titles in same season

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Maggie Ewen, a St. Francis High School graduate and junior on the Arizona State track and field team, became the first Sun Devil thrower to win three Pac-12 titles in the same year. (Arizona State Athletics)

Maggie Ewen continues to add to her trophy case this season. The St. Francis High School graduate and junior standout on the Arizona State track and field team became the first-ever Sun Devil thrower to win three Pac-12 titles in the same season.

She is just the second-ever Pac-10/12 female thrower to win three conference titles in the same meet along with UCLA’s Seilala Sua in 1999.

Ewen won the hammer throw (70.20m), discus (59.81m) and shot put (17.18m) last weekend to win the Pac-12 Female Athlete of the Meet award.

The ASU women placed sixth overall at the meet.

Ewen has enjoyed a historic season individually. On March 17, she broke the American collegiate record in the hammer throw with a mark of 72.71m.