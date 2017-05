The Blaine softball team improved to 13-3 Tuesday with a 14-4 win against Spring Lake Park in five innings. SLP drops to 5-13.

Ramsey Parent, Taylor Bross, Malorie Stone and Kasidy Chileen all had two hits for the Bengals. Chileen drove in seven runs.

Stone got the win, pitching all five innings and striking out six batters while giving up eight hits.