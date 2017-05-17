Spring Lake Park wins LCA girls invite, Blaine takes 2nd

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Blaine’s Sam Auman took second individually with an 82 on May 15 at the Legacy Christian Academy Invite. The Bengals finished second as a team with Spring Lake Park taking first. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Spring Lake Park girls golf team won the Legacy Christian Academy Invite with a team score of 360 on May 15 at Links at Northfork in Ramsey.

Blaine took second with a 374 and LCA placed third with a 391. Coon Rapids finished sixth with a 415.

Twelve teams took part in the invite, although a few teams were unable to post scores due to the rain and having some players needing to leave early for other commitments.

Blaine’s Sam Auman took second individually, shooting an 82. SLP’s Erika Olson placed third with the same score.

LCA’s Sophie Gray shot an 83 to finish fifth and Blaine’s Lindsey Fraser took sixth with an 86.

SLP’s Nicole Hoffmeyer finished seventh, shooting an 88, and teammate Keeley Auld shot a 92 to take 11th.

Blaine’s Morgan Larsen took 12th (97), LCA’s Jadyn Nelson was 13th (97) and SLP’s Lexi Klophake finished 14th (98).

Coon Rapids’ Elli Carver led the way for her team, shooting a 99 to take 15th.