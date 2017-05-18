Cardinals boys tennis finishes regular season 19-6

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Drew Grimmer has led the Coon Rapids boys tennis team as a senior to a 19-6 regular season record. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The Coon Rapids boys tennis team wrapped up its regular season Saturday with a 19-6 overall record, one of the program’s best seasons in recent memory.

The Cardinals played against Fridley, Roseville and Totino Grace, going 2-1. Heading into the day, they had won their seven previous matches.

Coon Rapids defeated Roseville 5-2, lost 4-3 to Totino Grace before winning against Fridley.

“Drew Grimmer and Aaron Bauer continued their winning ways when they play together,” head coach Scott Storrick said on the team’s website. “Jared Musolf won all three of his matches. Ever since putting him at fourth singles he has done a fabulous job solidifying this spot. Drew won all of his matches playing first singles and first doubles.”