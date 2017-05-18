County appoints 2 new watershed district board members

Two new members were appointed to the Coon Creek Watershed District Board of Managers by the Anoka County Board May 9.

Matthew Herbst and Michael Kreun, both of Blaine, were named to three-year terms, replacing Scott Bromley, Coon Rapids, and Nick Phelps, Blaine, whose terms expire at the end of May.

The appointments were recommended by a panel of three Anoka County commissioners – Julie Braastad, Scott Schulte and Robyn West – who interviewed five applicants for the two positions.

Bromley did not apply for reappointment, but Hicks did and was not chosen, according to Schulte.

The other candidates interviewed with Roger Johnson and Greg Leone, both of Coon Rapids, Schulte said.

“We had a good group of candidates interested in the board positions, and I was glad to see more people serious about watershed issues,” he said.

The five watershed district board members serve staggered three-year terms and, under state law, are appointed by the County Board.

They must live within the boundaries of the watershed district, Schulte said.

The other three members of the board of managers are Byron Westlund and Warren Hoffman, both of Ham Lake, and Anthony Wilder, Blaine.

According to its website, the Coon Creek Watershed District is a special unit of government that has taxing powers and is charged with maintaining a 134-mile public ditch system in the county to provide drainage while preventing flooding and surface water pollution.

Its boundary is 107 square miles, including the 92-square-mile watershed in Coon Creek and a 15-square-mile area that drains directly into the Mississippi River in Coon Rapids and Fridley, the website states.

Portions of seven cities comprise the watershed district: Andover, Blaine, Columbus, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Ham Lake and Spring Lake Park.

The watershed district was established by petition in 1959.