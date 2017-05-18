Jeffrey Asfahl still missing

Police are still searching for a 52-year-old Ramsey man who has been missing since May 3. Jeffrey Asfahl

According to the Ramsey Police Department, Jeffrey Asfahl’s wife reported that her husband was gone when she woke up on May 3 around 5:45 a.m. She last saw him when she went to bed at 10 p.m. on May 2 in their Ramsey home.

The four-door, black 2005 Saturn Ion Asfahl was driving was found abandoned on the southbound shoulder of the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis.

There were possible sightings of him in Minneapolis and around the University of Minnesota, but authorities have not been able to locate him and are concerned for his welfare. He does not have his daily medications or his wallet with him, according to authorities.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol has been searching the river. Volunteers, as well as police K-9s, have been searching the area around where Asfahl’s vehicle was abandoned, but have been unable to locate him.

The Ramsey Police Department is looking for assistance from anyone who may have seen Asfahl or his vehicle between 10 p.m. on May 2 and 5:45 a.m. on May 3, near the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown-red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Asfahl can call the Ramsey Police Department at 763-427-6812, or Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.