Northtown Mall has kid-friendly truck event May 20

Northtown Mall will present “KIdX: Touch a Truck” on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the mall park lot off Jefferson.

The event will feature large trucks and vehicles including a fire truck, police car, dump truck and more.

“Northtown Mall is thrilled to host another KidX event as part of our commitment to local families,” said Linda Sell, marketing director at Northtown Mall. “We proudly offer fun interactive events for the whole family along with great shopping.”

Northtown Mall’s KidX Club is a free program for children featuring activities that invite them to explore their world. The purpose of these events is for members to have fun, playful and educational experiences.

Whether it’s expression through art, safety or fitness activities, the KidX Club brings enriching events to members and their families that inspire them to explore, experience and excel.

For more information on Northtown Mall, please call 763-786-9705 or visit www.thenorthtownmall.com.