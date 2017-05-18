One-day closure of Highway 47 south of St. Francis on Sunday

A portion of Highway 47 between Norris Lake Road (County Road 24) and Viking Boulevard (County Road 22) will be closed on Sunday, May 21.

The temporary closure will be between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Three deteriorated culverts beneath the roadway need to be replaced.

While the road is closed, motorists should follow the signed detour using Viking Boulevard, Cleary Road (County Road 66) and Norris Lake Road to bypass the closure. Local traffic will be allowed to reach homes on each side of the closure.

All work is weather dependent and may be canceled due to rain. For updated road condition information, visit www.511mn.org.