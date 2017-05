There are currently a few plots still available in Anoka’s Harmony Gardens.

The community garden is located at Sixth Avenue and Johnson Street.

Plots vary in size, but are typically 25 feet by 25 feet.

The city of Anoka provides water and tills the plots in fall and spring. The cost is $25 for the season.

The community garden project originated from the Anoka Human Rights Commission as a way to foster relationship building among Anoka residents.

For more information, call 576-2700.