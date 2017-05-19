Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SPRING LAKE PARK SCHOOLS

DOCUMENT 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids in duplicate will be received by

SPRING LAKE PARK SCHOOLS

for 2017 Reroofing at Westwood Middle School until 1:00 pm, June 8, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

Bids shall be upon form provided in the Bidding Documents. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and marked 2017 Reroofing at Westwood Middle School, with the name and address of the bidder, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:

Director of Business Services

Spring Lake Park Schools

1415 81st Avenue NE

Spring Lake Park, MN 55432

The complete form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. All bids shall be on a lump sum basis. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bids.

Direct communications regarding this Project to Dale Meierhofer, Inspec, telephone 763-546-3434; [email protected]

Bidding Documents are available for a fee via digital download at www.questcdn.com or www.inspec.com. Contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Paper copies of Bidding Documents can be ordered by contacting Northstar Imaging Services, Inc., 651-686-0477, for a non-refundable fee plus shipping and handling. Plan Holders are parties that have downloaded the plans and specifications. Plan holders will be notified via email as addenda are issued.

Copies of the Bidding Documents will be on file and available for inspection at Inspec, 5801 Duluth Street, Golden Valley, Minnesota 55422.

Each bidder shall accompany the Bid Form with Bid Security and the Responsible Contractors Affidavit as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Bid result information may be viewed at www.questcdn.com or www.inspec.com

A pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 pm, June 1, 2017 at Westwood Middle School, 711 91st Avenue NE, Blaine, Minnesota. Contractors are to meet at the main entrance.

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

May 19, 26, 2017

690860

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/05/690860-1.pdf