Blaine World Fest moved indoors

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The forecast of rain is forcing Blaine World Fest indoors, but the event will proceed as scheduled.

World Fest is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The event will be inside Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive.

Shari Kunza, recreation manager for the city of Blaine, shared a diagram indicating there will be space for the entertainment, the Spin Zone gaming area and even the tipi that has been a part of previous Blaine World Fests held outdoors in Town Square Park next to city hall.

The food booths will be outside under an awning to stay dry.

This is a free event to attend. The only items that cost money is the food and beverages you wish to purchase. There will be no punch cards as in previous years. Food and beverages can be purchased from each individual vendor.