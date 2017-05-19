City – CITY OF ANOKA

MINNESOTA

RESOLUTION

RES-2017-54

WHEREAS, Pursuant to Minnesota Law, the Anoka City Charter and the Anoka City Code, the Anoka City Council has determined the sufficiency of publication of a Summary of the Ordinance which informs the public of the amendments made to the City Code. Publication of the title of the enactment and summary of the amendments shall be deemed to fulfill all legal publication requirements. The full text of the ordinance is available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk or on the City website at www.ci.anoka.mn.us.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Anoka City Council hereby, approves the following summary of an ordinance amending Chapter 50; Streets, Sidewalks, and other Public Places, Article I In General, Section 50-2 Obstructions Prohibited; Exceptions, Article III Right-of-Way Management and Use Section 50-61 Purpose, and Establishing Article IX Sections 50-288 thru 50-320 Outdoor Seating Areas on Public Sidewalks of the Anoka City Code (ORD-2017-1674), including the sections as listed below:

CHAPTER 50. STREETS, SIDEWALKS, AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES

ARTICLE I. In General.

Section 50-2.

Obstructions prohibited; exceptions.

ARTICLE III. Right-of-Way Management and Use

Section 50-61. Purpose

ARTICLE IX. Outdoor Seating Areas On Public Sidewalks

Section 50-288. Purpose.

Section 50-289. Definitions.

Section 50-290. Sidewalk Use Limited; Outdoor Seating Area Permit.

Section 50-291. Sidewalk Areas Eligible for Outdoor Seating.

Section 50-292. Applications; Permit Requirements.

Section 50-293. Permit Term and Renewals.

Section 50-294. Denial of Applications: Reconsideration.

Section 50-295. Operations of Outdoor Seating Areas.

Section 50-296. Additional Requirements for Permitted Businesses Serving Alcohol.

Section 50-297. Assignment Prohibited; Effect of Ceasing Business Operations.

Section 50-298. Enforcement.

Section 50-299. Article Controlling.

Section 50-301 thru 50-320. Reserved.

The above ordinance amending Chapter 50; Streets, Sidewalks, and other Public Places, Article I In General, Section 50-2 Obstructions Prohibited; Exceptions, Article III Right-of-Way Management and Use Section 50-61 Purpose, and Establishing Article IX Outdoor Seating Areas on Public Sidewalks of the Anoka City Code shall become effective seven (7) days after publication of this Resolution.

Adopted by the Anoka City Council on May 15, 2017.

ATTEST: Phil Rice, Mayor

Amy T. Oehlers, City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

May 19, 2017

691046