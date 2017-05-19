County wants to buy property to expand compost site

Anoka County wants to expand one of its two compost site locations.

The Anoka County Board May 9 approved the purchase of a 27-acre parcel adjacent to the compost site at Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Lino Lakes in the amount of $345,000.

The purchase agreement was negotiated with Dina Landsberger, conservator for the estate of James E. Landsberger, the seller of the property, but is still has to be approved by Anoka County Probate Court.

“If acquired, this purchase will provide a long-term expansion opportunity for the current site to better serve Anoka County residents,” said Brad Fields, recycling and resource solutions department director.

The current compost site, which accepts yard and tree waste as well as organics, is really small and does not have enough room to compost the waste on-site; it has to be shipped out, according to Fields.

“It tends to be wetland and floods easily,” said County Commissioner Jim Kordiak, who chairs the board’s Recycling and Resource Solutions Committee. “The negotiations reached an amicable solution.”

The property the county wants to buy is landlocked, a corner lot bounded by Main Street, I-35W and the regional park, Fields said.

It has a house on it, which is in disrepair, he said.

About half the site is on high ground, 14 acres, and will be usable for compost site operations because the rest of the property is wetlands, according to Fields.

The money to pay for the site purchase will come from the department’s solid waste fund, which derives its revenues from the sold waste management fee that Anoka County property owners pay as a line item on their annual property tax statement.

The county’s other compost site at Bunker Hills Regional Park in Coon Rapids is larger than the existing Rice Creek location, Fields said.