Discover Aviation Days canceled for 2017

The popular Discover Aviation Days at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport will not happen this year but will be back in 2018, according to the lead volunteer organizer of this show. Discover Aviation Days typically happens on the first weekend of June. The 2017 show was canceled because show organizers were concerned it would be a lower quality due to competing for airplanes and exhibitors with the Duluth Air and Expo Show that will be happening the same weekend. File photo

Discover Aviation Days typically happens the first weekend of June and draws in all types of civilian and military aircrafts from different eras, but it also brings in organizations that can talk about aviation history with the general public. A swing dance amongst vintage aircrafts in the Golden Wings Museum is the nightcap on the Saturday evening of the weekend show.

Craig Schiller has been one of the organizers of Discover Aviation Days for the past 25 years. He believes the earliest show was in 1990 before he got involved.

While planning for the June 3-4, 2017, show, Schiller learned that the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo was going to be happening the same weekend and was bringing in the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to perform an aerial show. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are also confirmed for Duluth’s show.

Pilots and vendors they were accustomed to working with were starting to inform them that they would be going to Duluth instead of Blaine that weekend.

The Discover Aviation Days planning committee tried to find another weekend, but the key groups had scheduling conflicts on different weekends and eventually the board decided to cancel the 2017 show and focus on 2018, according to Schiller.

“We didn’t feel we could put on the caliber of show that people have grown accustomed to,” he said.

The Duluth Airshow typically happens every other year. Past shows have happened as early as May and as late as September.

This was supposed to be an off-year, but circumstances caused Duluth’s show to be scheduled for the first weekend in June this year.

Capt. Jodi Grayson, media director for the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo, said the Blue Angels canceled its 2014 appearance because of low cloud ceilings. The Duluth show organizers asked them to come back at a future date.

The Blue Angels make appearances all over the country. They are scheduled to be in New Orleans, Louisiana, the weekend of April 22-23. The Miss Mitchell B-25 bomber that flew many successful missions during World War II is one notable plane that has been at Discover Aviation Days but will instead be going to Duluth the weekend of June 3-4. There are numerous other groups going to Duluth, which will be hosting aerobatic flying shows including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. File photo

Grayson said they don’t get to choose the dates when asking for the Blue Angels to come.

“It’s whatever fits into their schedule,” she said. “It’s very unfortunate Discover Aviation Days canceled their show. We know how difficult it can be to schedule shows.”

Schiller said the costs to put on the show are the same regardless of how many exhibitors and visitors show up. The assumption was that many of the aviation enthusiasts who come to Anoka County would have leaned toward going to Duluth. There’s no entry fee, but Discover Aviation Days relies heavily on donations people make when they are parking to offset the costs of putting on the show.

“How can we put on a show when half of our exhibitors and airplanes aren’t here?” he said.

Lt. Col. David Mansheffer, of the Civil Air Patrol’s Anoka County Composite Squadron, said the Blaine airport cannot have these flying aerobatic shows because pilots are restricted on how high they can fly so as to not get in the airspace of the commercial flights coming and going from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Civil Air patrol cadets for the squadron that meets at the Blaine airport typically help direct planes as they land and visitors as they park. They also provide a colorguard unit and help with general crowd control, Mansheffer said.

“It’s a great gathering for the community,” he said of Discover Aviation Days. He said it’s disappointing it had to be canceled for 2017 “because it’s one of our biggest events of the year.”

The other big air show these cadets provide assistance to is in September in Osceola, Wisconsin, according to Mansheffer.

Schiller hopes to use the extra time to recruit more volunteers. The planning committee is typically fewer than 10 members and he said they could use another five to six volunteers. As the event grows, so does the need for volunteers.

“All those additions to the show are tasks that need to be handled,” he said. “To improve this show and continue this show, our team needs volunteer planners.”

To find out more about Discover Aviation Days, visit www.discoveraviationdays.org. The 2018 show is scheduled for the weekend of June 2-3.

