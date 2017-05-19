Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SPRING LAKE PARK

COUNTY OF ANOKA

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON VACATION OF A UTILITY EASEMENT PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTE 412.851

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held before the City Council on the 5th day of June, 2017, in the Spring Lake Park City Hall located at 1301 81st Avenue NE at 7:00pm, or shortly thereafter, to consider a proposed vacation of a utility easement east of Laddie Road legally described as:

Said easement lies over the northerly two and one-half (2.5) feet of Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, Block 1, Park Manor Addition and the southerly two and one-half (2.5) feet of Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, Block 1, Park Manor Addition, City of Spring Lake Park, Anoka County.

Interested individuals or organizations are encouraged to submit written comments prior to the hearing. All interested parties will be heard.

Daniel R. Buchholtz

Administrator, Clerk/Treasurer

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

May 19, 26, 2017

691086