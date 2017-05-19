Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor:

Dustin Richards, a single person

Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bell State Bank & Trust

Dated: 05/01/2015

Filed: 05/05/2015

Anoka Registrar of Titles Document No. 530268.002 Against Certificate of Title No.: 129705

Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: 09/30/2016

Filed 10/06/2016

Anoka County Registrar of Titles Document No. 542521.001 Against Certificate of Title No.: 129705

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: 1010104-0053254459-6

Lender or Broker:

Bell State Bank & Trust

Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Bell State Bank & Trust

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South Ten Feet (10`) of Lot Twenty-six (26) and all of Lot Twenty-five (25), and the North One-half (N 1/2) of Lot Twenty-four (24), Block Six (6), Hyde Park, according to the duly recorded plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Anoka County, Minnesota.

AND

That part of the West Half of the vacated alley in Block 6, lying between the easterly extensions of the north line of the South 10 feet of Lot 26 and the south line of the North Half of Lot 24, Block 6, Hyde Park, Anoka County, Minnesota.

This is Registered Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.:

23-30-24-22-0031

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

6045 NE 2 1/2 STREET

FRIDLEY, MN 55432

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $167,350.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$168,828.37

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 27, 2017, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is August 27, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 27, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

651-228-1753 (fax)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

17908-16-00903-1

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 6, 13, 20, 27,

February 3, 10, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to March 27, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN in said County and State.

Dated: February 20, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00903-1

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 24, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to May 1, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN in said County and State.

Dated: March 22,2017

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Michael V. Schleisman, Michael T. Oberle, John M. Miller

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00903-1

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

March 31, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to June 5, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN in said County and State.

Dated: April 25, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Michael V. Schleisman, Michael T. Oberle, John M. Miller

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00903-1

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

April 28, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to July 10, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, MN in said County and State.

Dated: May 16, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Michael V. Schleisman, Michael T. Oberle, John M. Miller

Attorneys for:

U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

17908-16-00903-1

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

May 19, 2017

