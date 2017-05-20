Coon Rapids firefighters inspect, install smoke detectors

Coon Rapids firefighters spent Saturday inspecting, replacing and installing new smoke detectors in homes at Creekside Mobile Home Park, Coon Rapids, at no charge to the residents. Firefighter Paul Matanich replaces an existing smoke detector at the Creekside Mobile Home Park residence of Sherry Hanson, where she has lived for 18 years. Photo by Peter Bodley

The department partnered with the American Red Cross on the project.

According to Coon Rapids Fire Marshal Todd Williams, the national Red Cross organization received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to purchase and distribute smoke detectors in an effort to reduce fire deaths and injuries.

The department heard about the smoke detector program when Red Cross representatives made a presentation to the Anoka County Fire Protection Council, of which Coon Rapids is a member, Williams said.

“We applied to the Red Cross for some smoke detectors and received 300 at no cost,” he said.

Creekside was selected to be the location of the first project, and with the support of management at the mobile home park, the department sent a postcard to all 287 home and also placed door hangers, according to Williams.

Initial response was disappointing with only five homeowners responding and setting up appointments, Williams said.

“There have been code enforcement issues in the park and residents may be wary of government,” he said.

Firefighters were joined by Red Cross volunteers Saturday, and while some replaced outdated smoke detectors and installed new ones at the homes where appointments had been made, other firefighters and Red Cross members went door to door in the mobile home park to see if other residents were interested.

They were.

“In the end we went into 23 homes and installed 71 smoke detectors,” Williams said. “And we found 10 homes where there were no working smoke detectors.

“I felt really good about the day.”

In checking the homes, there were usually two smoke detectors inside, but none in bedrooms, where it is important to have them, according to Williams.

The last fire fatality in Coon Rapids occurred some years ago at Creekside where a woman in her mid-20s awoke to a fire inside her home and was unable to make it outside, Williams said.

“There were no working smoke detectors in the home,” Williams said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has also donated smoke alarms to the department and a second project is being planned for later this year.

“We are considering August or September possibly in the Woodcrest area, one of the oldest residential neighborhoods in the city,” Williams said.

According to Aaron Johnston, assistant fire chief, this project is an example of the proactive approach the Coon Rapids Fire Department is taking to fire prevention.