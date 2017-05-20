Double-digit increase in Coon Rapids residential estimated market values

Estimated residential market values for Coon Rapids, which will be factor in the calculation of individual 2018 property taxes, showed a double-digit increase over 2016.

City Assessor Ned Storla April 25 presented the Coon Rapids Local Board of Appeal of Equalization, which comprises the seven members of the Coon Rapids City Council, with the estimated market values on 27 selected single-family properties for the 2016 to 2017 assessment year.

This random sampling had an increase of 10.5 percent in estimated market value, according to Storla.

The citywide average increase for residential properties was 10.6 percent, Storla said in an interview following the meeting.

This compares with an overall estimated market value increase of 5 percent last year and 4.4 percent the year before, city of Coon Rapids budget documents state.

“There are more buyers and sellers in the housing market and very little inventory,” said Storla of the higher estimated market values.

On the 27 selected residential properties, the estimated market value increases ranged from 17.13 percent in the Thompson Heights area to 1.68 percent for a Mississippi Shores property.

According to Storla, there was very little increase in value for homes valued over $400,000.

“The price range in higher-valued properties has seen very little movement,” Storla said.

Under a timeline spelled out in Storla’s report to the board of appeal and equalization, the 2017 estimated market values were set Jan. 2 this year after a sales study from October 2015 to September 2016 and inspections of 20 percent of residential properties in the spring and summer of 2016.

For property inspections, which take place every five years, the city is divided into five geographical area. In 2016 the areas that were inspected were Riverdale, Oaks of Shenandoah, Wexford, Elizabeth Cove and properties on Crooked Lake, according to Storla.

Sales prices of property in 20 single-family neighborhoods in Coon Rapids are used in setting estimated market values where no inspections take place, Storla said.

“The residential properties are valued using sales from within each neighborhood group,” he said.

For the sales study, qualified sales are “all non-distressed, open-market, arms-length transactions,” Storla said.

The study does not include “distressed sales” such as foreclosures, sales to relatives, sales subject to short sales and estate sales, he said.

Property owners who do not agree with the estimated market value on their property can take their case to the local board of appeal and equalization, which can increase the value contested, reduce it or leave it alone.

One resident appeared before the board April 25. Cindy Lapham, 2566 112th Ave. NW, told the board that her value continues to go up even though her home is getting older without any improvements and is in need of a lot of repairs.

An appointment was made for Lapham to meet with staff, but Lapham called the city to drop her appeal before the scheduled meeting after reviewing property values with her neighbors, according to Storla.

Staff had told the board that the average increase in estimated values in Thompson Heights, where Lapham lives, was 14.07 percent, while the increase in Lapham’s value was 14.45 percent.

A written appeal was submitted by Daniel Sontowski Jr. for a medical building used for dialysis at 3465 Northdale Blvd. The valuation was $1.25 million and the appeal sought a $1 million value.

But the board rejected the appeal because the supporting information sent by the appellant on sold buildings were not comparable because they were not medical.

According to Storla, values on commercial and industrial properties did not have much of a change from 2016.

Appeals from the local board can be made to the Anoka County Board of Appeal or directly to court, Storla said.