Outdoors: Trout: Another great spring fishing option

Mitchell Albers and a nice steelhead trout. (Photo submitted)

By Ray Gildow

We all know the focus for the fishing opener this spring is going to be on the typical game fish; walleye, bass, northern pike, pan fish and muskie. But I think it is fair to say that a great many anglers never give much thought to another species of fish that are abundant in the upper Midwest – trout. I think it is also fair to say that most experienced trout anglers like it that way, it means a lot less competition on trout waters.

In Minnesota, the DNR manages roughly 180 lakes and streams for trout. These bodies of water are spread across the state from the mine pits in the Crosby Ironton area to the southern trout streams in Minnesota to the 60 or so rivers that connect to Lake Superior. Minnesota has brook trout, lake trout, rainbow trout, brown trout and splake, a cross between brook and rainbow trout. There are plenty of opportunities to discover the joy of fishing trout.

Stream trout don’t reproduce in lakes so regular stocking is required to sustain these fisheries. Each year, the DNR stocks these waters with a total of roughly 400,000 rainbow trout, 150,000 splake, 90,000 brook trout, and 20,000 brown trout.

According to the DNR, stream trout lakes are extremely popular with many anglers and can receive intense fishing pressure. Courthouse Lake in Carver County gets roughly 635 angler hours per acre per year. That is more than 60 times the pressure on some remote Boundary Water’s lakes and streams. But if you are interested in getting into trout fishing, don’t let those numbers become a distraction. There are many streams and lakes that have very little pressure and with a little research those places are not hard to find.

Minnesota is one of only a few states in the U.S. with naturally reproducing lake trout populations. And Minnesota, with 116, is second only to Alaska in the number of Lake trout lakes. Wisconsin too, has some great trout streams that provide excellent fishing.

The steelhead (rainbow) trout run is very popular all around Lake Superior during late March and into late May. Steelhead anglers must be considered hard core. They fish in the rain, sleet and snow and wade into streams with water temperatures in the upper 30s and when the bite is on, they are lined up for miles on the shore. My grandson, Mitchell Albers, a freshman at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, got hooked this spring on the great fight of the steelhead and he is now a trout fisherman!

It is very important to know what the rules are when fishing for trout. They are usually posted at the body of water for anglers to read. The gear used for trout varies from light spinning tackle, to down riggers and flyrods. Spoons, plugs and artificial baits that match the hatch are pretty good bets on most streams.

This year, find the nearest trout lake or stream and give it a try. You will be surprised at what you have been missing!