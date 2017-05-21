Banfill-Locke announces new exhibition

Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts presents “Heart of a Place,” works by Laura Andrews and Susan Solomon, May 20 through June 17. “August Field”, by Laura Andrews

An artist reception will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m. There will be a poetry reading by Deborah Keenan and Katrina Vandenberg at the reception.

Andrews’ work is a contemporary meditation on the natural world.

Andrews often paints in Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Dakota County and in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area near Ely, Minnesota.

“When painting on site, I use some of the language of landscape painting to describe the volume of space before me, but I also react to changes in time of day, light, water, weather, season,” she said. “This push and pull gives the paintings their own experiential quality. They aren’t copies of nature but their own evocation of place. This encourages viewers to see and experience their own places and spaces in new ways.”

Solomon’s work is a collaborative effort of poetry and visual art. She worked with two poets and their manuscripts: Deborah Keenan’s “The Saint of Everything” and Katrina Vandenberg’s “Conservatory.”

“It is always exciting working with writers because their words are prompts that lead to images I never could have imagined,” Solomon said. “Poets use words as they were meant to be used – carefully, thoughtfully. And in turn, my paintings are impressions, rather than illustrations of their words.”

Andrews is a visual artist who lives and works in Minneapolis. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, and her Master of Fine Arts from Minneapolis College of Art and Design. She currently teaches at Minneapolis Community and Technical College. She received an Artist Initiative Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board in 2011. Her paintings were featured in a solo exhibition “Unravel” at Bloomington Art Center in 2012 and in “Vice Versa” at the Phipps Center for the Arts in 2015. She received a Community Supported Art grant from Springboard for the Arts in 2014, and in 2015, she organized the show “Go Ask Alice” at Lawrence University in honor of the late Alice King Case. Her paintings and drawings focus on the relationship and interaction between people and the natural world.

To learn more about Andrews, visit www.laurandrews.com.

Solomon is a freelance artist living in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is primarily an earthscape painter interested in the intersection of mental and exterior landscapes. Solomon grew up in Las Vegas, where neon lights and hallucinogenic desert sunsets formed her color sense. She was classically and formally trained as a painter at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the first art school in the United States. “Glass Fish”, by Susan Solomon

To learn more about Solomon, visit www.susansolomonpainter.com.

Keenan is the author of nine collections of poetry, including “12 poems/12 paintings” in collaboration with Solomon. A teacher for many years in Hamline University’s Master of Fine Arts program, she’s received two Bush Foundation fellowships, an NEA fellowship, the Loft-McKnight Poet of Distinction Award, and lives in beautiful, mysterious St. Paul.

Keenan’s newest completed manuscript, “The Saint of Everything,” moves away from her own stories to tell those of saints and murderers.

“I hope the manuscript is full of clarity and mystery,” she said. “It is a declarative book, as if the narrator has made up her mind about many things.”

Vandenberg is the author of two books of poems, “The Alphabet Not Unlike the World” and “Atlas,” both published by Milkweed Editions. She teaches in The Creative Writing Programs at Hamline University, where she also serves as Poetry Editor for Water~Stone Review. She lives in St. Paul with her family, not far from Como Conservatory.

“Conservatory” investigates the mysteries of time and the trickiness of memory, what it means to succeed or fail, and what it means to be an individual or part of a collective.

The Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts gallery, 6666 East River Road, Fridley, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee. Free parking is available.

For more information, visit www.banfill-locke.org, call 763-574-1850 or email [email protected].