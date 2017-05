Addison Mila, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class, stands master helmsman on the bridge aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as the ship gets underway for the first time in four years. Mila is from Coon Rapids. The USS Abraham Lincoln had a midlife refueling and complex overhaul. Mila took the helm of the ship as sea trials were conducted for several days. Courtesy of U.S. Navy