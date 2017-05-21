East Bethel Royal Ambassadors sought

The East Bethel Scholarship Program offers an opportunity for local girls to become candidates for East Bethel Royal Ambassadors. Candidacy has been designed to provide personal and professional growth to all who join, making all participants true winners. Throughout the seven-week candidacy, activities and educational experiences promote positive character development, along with having a truly fun and memorable time. Current East Bethel Ambassadors (from left) Miss East Bethel Sarah Farrier, Little Miss East Bethel Mackenzie Norling, Little Miss East Bethel Cindy Jane Tembreull and East Bethel Princess Britany Cich. Photo submitted

Some of the topics covered in candidacy include public-speaking, volunteerism, interview skills and building confidence. The Miss East Bethel and Princess age divisions have extra opportunities for self-development. A highly-regarded guest speaker has been booked to talk with the candidates about leadership and having a positive self-image. Candidates also participate in an image clinic covering etiquette, poise, and public and virtual image awareness, along with a make-up clinic with a cosmetic professional. All candidates and their families learn bystander CPR through the program’s dedication to keeping East Bethel a HeartSafe community. But most of all, creating friendships and lifelong memories is a top priority of this positive program.

Candidacy leads to the selection of new royalty on East Bethel Booster Day, including a Miss East Bethel, East Bethel Princess, and Little Miss East Bethel. The new royalty will serve a one-year term as goodwill ambassadors with many local volunteer events and traveling around the state of Minnesota attending other community festivals. Education scholarships are awarded at the end of their royal year. Miss East Bethel also completes her reign by becoming a candidate in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Queen of the Lakes program. The East Bethel Scholarship Program has crowned royalty since 1979, with many past ambassadors choosing to volunteer with the program after finishing their reign. Miranda Justad Ness is a former queen who is now an active volunteer.

“Being Miss East Bethel was one of the best years in my life,” Ness said. “A year of personal growth, networking, traveling around Minnesota, meeting amazing and inspiring people; some of which I’m still friends with 10 years later. Now I get to see other young women experience the same thing as a volunteer on the board. It’s truly incredible watching the growth that happens, even in just the two months of candidacy.”

Candidates must meet certain criteria in order to be eligible. Miss East Bethel/Princess candidates need to be female, 16-22 years of age (must be at least 17 years old to be crowned queen) by July 1, cannot currently cohabitate with a significant other and never have been married or pregnant. Little Miss East Bethel candidates need to be a female 6-8 years of age by July 1. All candidates need to live in East Bethel or attend school in St. Francis, Andover or Forest Lake School Districts, and be willing to attend candidate events.

The 2017 candidate orientation will be on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at East Bethel City Hall, located at 2241 221st Avenue NE, East Bethel. This orientation will provide all of the information one needs to participate. Please also visit the program’s website for additional information, www.eastbethelroyalty.org/home.html, or contact the candidacy coordinators at [email protected]