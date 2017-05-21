MetroNorth board of directors welcomes new additions

Kelly Rietow, Roo Solutions, and Scott Vonderharr, Midwest Imaging Solutions, were elected by the chamber membership to the 2017 board of directors. Additionally, Emily Gulino, joined MetroNorth as a full-time staff member.

Rietow is the owner of Roo Solutions, an HR consulting company, and has been part of the MetroNorth Chamber for seven years. She has chaired the Business Education and Workforce Development Committees. She currently leads their Grow MN business visit program and says that she desires to serve on the Board “to make a difference to local businesses on a different level and contribute to the tremendous work of the Chamber.”

Vonderharr is president of Midwest Imaging Solutions as well as owner of Cartridges Direct. He’s been a member of the Chamber for 7 years and Cartridges Direct is a previous Excellence in Business Award winner. Scott looks to bring his entrepreneurial skills to the Board, along with his ability to “help organizations evolve and grow.”

Gulino recently accepted a position as the new membership services coordinator for the Chamber. Gulino earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences in 2012 from the University of Connecticut. After graduation, she moved to Kansas to be with her fiancé, an infantry officer in the Army. In 2016 they moved to Minnesota to establish permanent roots. She enjoys the outdoors, watching movies, and spending time with her husband and two cats.

The MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce’s mission statement is to strengthen business and stimulate economic prosperity.