Funeral service held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Edward L. Peterson who died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Edward was born in Minot, North Dakota to Emil H. and Maxine E. (Hultman) Peterson. He married Kristina M. Kruger on December 30, 1967 in St. Cloud. Edward served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and then served in the Army Reserves for 35 years.

Edward was a NASCAR fan always cheering for Tony Stewart. He loved working on his ‘65 Mustang and collecting toy cars. He enjoyed fishing and liked to keep busy. He wasn’t happy unless he had something to do.

Edward was a loyal person and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone, especially since he could fix anything. He loved spending time with his five grandkids. Edward will be missed by many.

Edward is survived by his spouse, Kristina; children, Eric (Amy) Peterson of Albertville, Adam (Deb) Peterson of Elk Run Heights, IA; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Connor, Morgan, Tyler; sisters and brothers, Geraldine Duncan of Atlanta, GA., Joyce (Robert) White of Yuma, AZ., Karen (Gerald) Graham of Duluth, Dennis (Jan) Peterson of Clarksville, TN, Michael Burr of St. Cloud; and many brothers and sisters in-law and nieces and nephews.

Edward is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James and an infant brother.

