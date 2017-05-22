Part of Riverwind building to remain

A portion of the Coon Rapids’ Riverwind Community Building on Northdale Boulevard will remain when the adjacent Riverwind Park is redeveloped in 2018 with money from the 2013 park bond referendum approved by voters.

There was consensus at a Coon Rapids City Council work session May 2 to salvage the “A”-frame entry area and space on either side, including the bathrooms, which would be accessible to park users, at an estimated cost of $322,291.

According to Public Works Director Tim Himmer, this option would remove the parts of the building at either end, including the area used by the teen center, but the council is considering partnering with an organization to move the teen center to Coon Rapids Middle School.

This was one of three options presented by Coon Rapids-based architect Mike Kraft Architects, P.A. following a feasibility study.

The other options were to keep the “A”-frame only and construct a separate bathroom at an estimated cost of $260,684 or salvage the west end of the building only at an estimated price tag of $280,896.

At the time of the park bond referendum, which provided $17.4 million for redevelopment projects in several listed city parks, the building was proposed to be demolished.

But at a work session in November 2016, there was council consensus to keep part of the Riverwind building when the adjacent park is improved in 2018.

The building opened as a private Riverwind Country Club in 1964 complete with a swimming pool and had a membership of 671 families, but in January 1971, the club voted to turn over operations of Riverwind and the pool to the city, effective Feb. 1, 1971, because sewer assessments totaling some $15,000 had made it economically impossible to operate a private club, according to a Coon Rapids Herald newspaper story.

The city closed the swimming pool many years ago because of maintenance and safety issues, and since 2002, Riverwind has been home to the Element Teen Center and used for various meetings by community groups, including Girl Scout troops.

At a March work session, Himmer said staff had conducted a hazardous material assessment of Riverwind and found some asbestos, not uncommon for a building of that era, and a structural engineer did a cursory review and found no issues.

The council gave the green light for the feasibility study by Kraft on options for the future of the building, possibly including the “A” frame entry area, running-water bathrooms and modest meeting space.

Mayor Jerry Koch supported the option that kept the “A” frame and space on each side to preserve the meeting areas for Girl Scout troops and a church and other council members agreed.

According to City Manager Matt Stemwedel, the budget for the Riverwind Park improvements does not include the building cost, which will mean generating money elsewhere, possibly through fundraising.

Former Council Member Denise Klint at the November 2016 work session – she retired from the council at the end of her term, Dec. 31, 2016 – supported keeping portions of the Riverwind building and suggested a fundraising campaign be launched.

For the park bond referendum, the Riverwind Park redevelopment had a budget of $600,000, but costs have gone up since then and estimates are now over $700,000, according to Himmer.

In addition, two more parks are scheduled for redevelopment with remaining park bond dollars: Crooked Lake in 2018 at $600,000 and Lions Coon Creek in 2019 at $900,000, Himmer said.

“With the updated estimates, it’s tight all over the place,” he said.

Council Member Steve Wells did not see an immediate need for improvements at Lions Coon Creek Park, he said.

But Himmer said that current parking at Lions Coon Creek Park off Hanson Boulevard requires park users to cross a narrow bridge and plans are to provide additional parking at the north end of the park that is more accessible.

“There are also some significant issues with the playground equipment, and the building needs a face-lift,” he said.

Like the new building at the renovated Sand Creek Park housing a concession area, restrooms and a warming house, the cost of keeping a portion of the Riverwind building could be taken from the city’s facilities construction fund rather than the park bond issue dollars.

Council Member Wade Demmer agreed.

“Fundraising would be great, too,” he said.

“We have some time to figure where the funds will come from,” Stemwedel said.