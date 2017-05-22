Ramsey council, parks commission talks long-term planning

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Ramsey is offering a variety of programming, some of it new, in its parks programs.

Mark Riverblood, who leads the city’s parks and recreation department, gave an overview of the programming at a joint meeting on May 9 with the Ramsey City Council and Ramsey Parks and Recreation Commission. There are two classes the morning of June 2 at Sunfish Lake to learn how to kayak. Wahoo! Adventures is teaching the classes. Courtesy of city of Ramsey

Ramsey offers classes for yoga, gardening, pickleball, art, kayaking and paddle boarding.

The city has hosted art classes meant for children, but also held a popular art and wine and canvas class for adults.

Mike Lynch recently came to Ramsey for a Star Watch party at Elmcrest Park.

A May 5 Movie in the Park at Elmcrest Park was a new event to Ramsey and Riverblood said people were disappointed to hear that this would not be a regular event. The next one is not scheduled until September.

Mayor Sarah Strommen said these programs are great because the city is finding new uses for the parks it already has rather than just adding new land or infrastructure that comes with a greater cost. The mayor has referred to it as “picking low hanging fruit.”

Riverblood said the city is always seeking input from residents on what programs they like or what new classes they would like to see.

Shane Bennett, chairperson of park board, said “consistencies in programming will help” once it gets established what programs people like. There’s such a wide variety that sometimes residents are not familiar with all the city has to offer.

But Riverblood has said they won’t just adopt any new program if the cost is too great for the benefit received.

“It would be best to take a slow, thoughtful approach and come up with these type of programs that don’t require a lot of investment before do too much too fast that can’t be sustained annually,” he said.

To find more information or register for an upcoming class, visit www.cityoframsey.com/ParkEvents.

Other parks business

Beyond highlighting parks programming, the council and commission also talked about long-term parks planning.

One guest was Dustin Reeder, president of the Anoka-Ramsey Athletic Association.

Reeder said the association has invested approximately $150,000 over the past two years in new fences at dugouts at ball fields at Alpine Park and Central Park. A portion of the projects were covered by large community donors, such as the Ramsey Lions Club.

A project Reeder said the association board has talked about is a Miracle League field. Instead of grass, these ball fields use a hard surface to make it possible for children in wheelchairs to play. The closest field to Ramsey is in Blaine.

But Reeder said “this is a long-term goal” and the association has no proposed location for it.

In the shorter range, Reeder said the association could use a storage building at Alpine Park. They’d prefer that over using a storage pod.

Strommen said the purpose of this joint meeting between the city council and parks commission was to have a general discussion that would be refined over time as budgets are developed and priorities are refined.

“This is an opportunity to talk about what’s on the wish list,” she said.

