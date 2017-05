Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Veterans organizations of Anoka County will host two Memorial Day services on Saturday, May 27. Both will be held in Coon Rapids. File photo

The first will be held at 10 a.m. at Morningside Memorial Gardens, located at 11800 University Ave. N.W. This will be followed by observances at 11:30 a.m. held at Bunker Hills Park off Foley Boulevard and Main Street.

All are invited to attend the family picnic following the ceremonies at Bunker Hills Park, which will be provided by the Anoka County Veterans Council.