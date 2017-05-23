Anoka DECA brings home international trophy

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Anoka High School brought home its first international DECA trophy in adviser Doug Orr’s 21-year tenure last month. From left to right, Anoka High School seniors Noah Jones, Chloe Reimringer and Erik Elvig traveled to Anaheim, California, to compete in the DECA International Career Development Conference last month. Photo submitted

Approximately 120 students are involved in Anoka’s DECA chapter, and after progressing through district and state competitions, three advanced to the International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26-29.

Seniors Erik Elvig and Noah Jones competed in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making, and senior Chloe Reimringer placed third in the world in Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series competition.

“All three are really bright kids,” Orr said.

