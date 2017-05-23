Blaine considers offer for land near City Hall

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A successful Blaine dentist wants to build a new clinic on a small portion of the land by Blaine City Hall that would have been used for a new community center had the referendum passed last November. The 7.4-acre site by Blaine City Hall was the proposed spot for a new community center. With the November referendum being voted down, the city has been looking at whether to sell any of the land. A local dentist and his business partners would like to purchase 1.6 acres for a new office building. Photo by Eric Hagen

Dr. Douglas Green, a 13-year Blaine resident opened Imagine Smiles in the spring of 2011. He opened his solo practice with 800 patients and now has over 3,000. He is working with other business partners on a project to open a new three-tenant 16,500-square-foot building on the vacant land just east of his current clinic. The building would be called the Imagine Center.

Erik Thorvig, Blaine’s economic development coordinator, said this development would only need 1.58 acres of the 7.39-acre site that had been identified for a new community center.

So there would still be space for some indoor recreational activities, but on a smaller scale than the 118,000-square-foot concept that would have included four courts that could be used for basketball and volleyball, an aquatics center with two pools and a slide, fitness spaces and meeting rooms.

Mayor Tom Ryan said he has met with a group that has also spoken with city staff about a proposal to build a facility with four or more indoor basketball courts on this land by city hall.

The community center task force had a conceptual design of 50,000 square feet for the four-court fieldhouse.

Blaine Planning and Community Development Director Bryan Schafer said there would be enough land to have a community center of up to 70,000 square feet. Or the council could choose to approve a 50,000-square-foot community center concept and keep some remaining land for another office or commercial building.

The ability to share parking lots with city hall cuts down on acreage needed for new parking spaces, Schafer added.

Council Member Wes Hovland said he would want to see the “wildly popular” community garden remain where it is, which is on the far east side of the city’s vacant lot. The Imagine Center building would be on the west side of this parcel.

Mayor Tom Ryan likes the Imagine Center proposal.

“It gives us some tax base and sells a piece of property,” he said.

Thorvig told the council that the city would ask for approximately $480,000 for this 1.58-acre property. The $7 per square foot is comparable to vacant commercial land sales and listings in Blaine, he said.

Once negotiations are complete the council would need to approve the land sale during a Blaine Economic Development Authority meeting and the council would need to approve the development itself during the standard platting process that every new development goes through.

While Council Member Dave Clark praised Green for running a successful business, he is not supportive of the idea of selling any of the land before the city fully explores its options for a community center.

“Yes, the community center referendum failed. In my opinion that doesn’t change community’s needs for space and community programming and events,” he said. “I think we can look at some different approaches to meet community’s needs beyond just standard community center.”

Council Member Julie Jeppson’s family goes to Green for their dentist appointments and said she knows he will have a great project. She added there has been high demand for medical office buildings in Blaine. Jeppson also believes these type of developments will be much better for traffic flow as vehicles come to a from Radisson Road and 109th Avenue as opposed to a community center.

Council Member Andrew Garvais said the council should have a more comprehensive discussion on what its goals are – for this property and a community center – before it sells any piece of this property. He can see the merits of selling land for private development, but said at the May 11 meeting that he was leaning toward holding onto the land.

“I don’t feel we have a real comprehensive plan of where we’re going and what we need,” he said.

But Hovland said the city should be receptive to the proposal that is in front of the council and not just hold onto land that could be used someday for a community center. Blaine residents also turned down a community center referendum in 1998.

“I don’t see how we can justify hanging onto this,” he said.

[email protected]