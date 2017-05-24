Blaine baseball wins NWSC championship

Blaine’s Matt Laciskey steals second from Andover’s Jake Sorenson. (Photos by Bill Jones)

The Blaine baseball team secured the Northwest Suburban Conference championship Tuesday after defeating Andover 3-0. The Bengals improved to 16-3 overall and 11-2 in the conference with the win.

Andover finishes the regular season 9-11.

The Blaine bats picked 11 hits in the game, led by Mike Gottschalk and Matt Laciskey combining for six hits.

Michael Noga led the Huskies with two of their five hits.