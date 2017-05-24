Blaine police reports

Theft, Burglary

• On April 30 in the 1200 block of Johnson Street NE, items were stolen from a garage. The door had been left open.

• On May 1 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE, two women stole a purse and assaulted the victim when they tried to flee.

• On May 1 in the 1200 block of 106th Lane NE, it was reported that someone stole cash from a vehicle while it was parked outside overnight.

• On May 2 in the 9900 block of Central Avenue NE, a vehicle theft was reported.

• On May 2 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting.

• On May 2 in the 12000 block of Aberdeen Street NE, it was reported that someone siphoned gasoline from a vehicle.

• On May 3 in the 1200 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE, a medication theft was reported.

• On May 3 in the 9400 block of Naples Street NE, a storage unit burglary was reported.

• On May 4 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for robbery, obstructing the legal process and a warrant after stealing from Herberger’s.

• On May 4 in the 2500 block of 101st Avenue NE, a trailer theft was reported.

• On May 4 in the 4500 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, it was reported that a tow dolly was stolen.

• On May 4 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for stealing from Hobby Lobby.

• On May 4 in the 8500 block of Naples Street NE, a vehicle theft was reported.

• On May 7 in the 10000 block of Lexington Avenue NE, a woman was arrested for theft.

• On May 7 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On May 8 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On May 8 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE, a woman stole a stroller from Toys “R” Us and fled in a vehicle.

• On May 8 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE, police discovered that a man switched price tags on products and purchased the items for the wrong price.

• On May 8 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for shoplifting from Herberger’s.

• On May 9 in the 1100 block of South Lake Boulevard NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On May 9 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, a man stole meat and grocery items from Cub Foods.

• On May 9 in the 10000 block of Central Avenue NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On May 11 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for shoplifting.

• On May 12 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for stealing from Herberger’s.

Criminal Property Damage

• On April 30 in the 700 block of 127th Avenue NE, a damage to vehicle report was made.

• On May 3 in the 1200 block of Leyte Street NE, vehicle damage was reported.

• On May 5 in the 700 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE, vandalism to a porta potty at a city park was reported.

• On May 7 in the 3500 block of 91st Court NE, someone thinks their home was damaged by their neighbor’s car.

• On May 8 in the 1100 block of Seventh Street NE, damage to city property was reported.

DWIs

• On May 3 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE, a woman was arrested for DWI.

• On May 4 at the intersection of 99th Lane NE and Tyler Street NE, a driver was arrested for DWI.

• On May 5 in the 11000 block of Aberdeen Street NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

• On May 7 in the 10000 block of University Avenue NE, a man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and DWI.

• On May 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

• On May 12 at the intersection of Aberdeen Street NE and Cloud Drive NE, a man was arrested for multiple offenses including DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On May 10 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE, a man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.