Body of missing Ramsey man found

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Jeffrey Asfahl

The body of Jeffrey Asfahl, a Ramsey man who had been missing since May 3, was found near the Ford Bridge in St. Paul. There were no signs of foul play, Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers said Wednesday morning.

Asfahl, 52, was last seen by his wife at 10 p.m. May 2. He was not at home when she woke up around 5:45 a.m. May 3 and his vehicle was also gone. Authorities found Asfahl’s 2005 Saturn Ion abandoned on the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is doing the autopsy.