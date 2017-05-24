Loving husband, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Jared O. Odden, age 87, of Coon Rapids, left this life May 24, 2017.Jared was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served with the Airborne. Jared married Joan Nelson in 1953 and they built their life together in Coon Rapids, Martin Lake, and Mesa, AZ. He was a tenacious competitor and was inducted into the MN Softball Hall of Fame. Jared played in five world softball tournaments. He loved his three sons dearly and always encouraged participation in sports activities.Jared was preceded in death by two sisters.He is survived by loving wife of 63 years, Joan; children, Mark, Jon (Linda) and Dean (Candy); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Memorial service Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 South 4th Ave., Anoka.