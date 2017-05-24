New outdoor farmers market opens near Blaine City Hall

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Blaine’s new Outdoor Farmers Market is now happening every Wednesday through Oct. 18. The new Blaine Outdoor Farmers Market by Blaine City Hall will be from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday between May 24 and Oct. 18. There will also be nine Wednesday evening concerts, starting at 7 p.m., at Town Square Park between June 14 and Aug. 16. The success of the new indoor farmers market this past winter and early spring led the city to start the outdoor market. File photo

The 3-7 p.m. market will be right outside Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive.

The success of the inaugural Blaine Indoor Farmers Market, which wrapped on May 6, led to formation of the new outdoor market according to Ann Ringgold, a city of Blaine recreation coordinator in charge of organizing the market. The indoor markets over the winter and early spring averaged 300 guests per date. These markets were not held weekly but the outdoor farmers market will happen every Wednesday from start to finish.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is committed to providing healthy activities for the community. Expanding access to fresh and local food, along with community and social engagement, through the farmers market is a major benefit to the community,” Ringgold said.

Produced offered at the Blaine Farmers Market will include seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables, breads, cakes, cookies, cupcakes, pierogi, strudels, meats, eggs, honey, cheeses, nuts, jams and preserves, sauces, gluten-free and dairy-free baking mixes, olive oils, goat milk soap and lotions, jewelry, garden art, cookbooks and even ingredients to make a great Bloody Mary drink.

Non-profit community groups will be offered the opportunity to host a booth free of charge. This can be to raise awareness of a cause, host a small fundraiser or provide a service to the public.

The Blaine Farmers Market has established a frequent shopper program. For every five market visits, customers will receive a useful giveaway. Customers can sign up at the Market Manager Booth.

Adding to the Blaine Farmers Market experience is the summer concert series. Blaine is moving its Town Square Park summer concerts from Tuesday to Wednesday nights so residents can pick up some local foods and then enjoy musical performances by local ensembles.

The first Wednesday night concert will be on June 14 and feature the North Suburban Concert Band. All concerts start at 7 p.m. when the farmers market is wrapping up for the day. There will be nine Wednesday night concerts through Aug. 16. The only Wednesday evening without a concert between June 14 and Aug. 16 is on July 5.

To see a list of vendors coming to the Blaine Farmers Market by Blaine City Hall, visit www.blaineevents.com/farmersmarket.

Groups interested in hosting a booth should contact Ann Ringgold at [email protected].

