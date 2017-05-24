Photos: Anoka girls place 9th, Blaine boys 7th at True Team state

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Blaine boys track and field team took seventh out of nine teams and the Anoka girls placed ninth at the Class 3A True Team state meet May 19 in Stillwater.

Anoka’s Noelle Josephson took seventh in the 100-meter dash in 12.97 and sixth in the 200 with a time of 26.51.

Taylor Krone finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:00.07) and the 800 (2:18.16).

Isabelle Brezinka ran the mile in 5:18.59 to place seventh.

Aidan Senior took eighth in the long jump with a 16-04.25 and Haley McCauley finished seventh in the shot put with a 35-04.50.

Blaine’s Ben Olson finished eighth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:23.53 and seventh in the 3200 in 9:36.46.

Kyle Hockert took second in the high jump, clearing 6-04.00 and Ben Kytta finished second in the shot put with a throw of 55-01.75. Austin Smith added a fifth-place finish in the shot put with a 48-00.50.

Kytta took fourth in the discus (141-00) and Austin Olson finished seventh (136-09).

Blaine scored 577.5 team points. Wayzata won the title with 863.5 points.

Minnetonka won the girls meet with 821.5 points. Anoka scored 467.