Alan “Al” R. Maxhimer

Loving Husband and Father

Alan “Al” Maxhimer, 74, originally from Backus, MN, passed away peacefully in his home in Cumming, GA on May 23, 2017. Alan had moved from Minnesota in the early 80’s to Birmingham, AL where he lived until moving to Cumming, GA in January 2017.Al was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.Al is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon (Dengel) Maxhimer; son Timothy; daughter Jill; brother-in-law Rick Dengel; grandchildren Joshua, Kirsten, Emily, Hanna and Allison; several cousins, nephews, nieces and other relatives.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation to your local no-kill animal shelter.