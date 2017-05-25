Alexandra House loses funding from steady donor

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Alexandra House, which assists victims of domestic and sexual violence, recently lost a grant that covered 8 percent of its annual budget.

Unless it finds new funding, it will be forced to reduce services, according to Connie Moore, executive director. Connie Moore, executive director, is trying to find a way to bridge a funding gap after the Alexandra House learned it is one of 16 domestic violence agencies that will be losing a Safety from Family Violence grant. The amount lost for Alexandra House will be $119,000 in 2017 and $238,000 in both 2018 and 2019. File photo

The Alexandra House learned on April 14 that the Greater Twin Cities United Way was eliminating funding for its Safety from Family Violence programming. This impacts 16 domestic violence agencies.

For the Alexandra House, United Way had pledged $238,000 annually between 2017 and 2019. It will receive half the funding for this year, but nothing after July 1, according to Tina Bronson, communications marketing director for the Alexandra House.

The United Way has been a steady donation source for the Alexandra House for more than 30 years, so learning that it would cut all program funding was “quite the shock,” Moore said.

“We don’t want the community thinking that one of the reasons these funds were lost was because we weren’t performing well as an organization,” Moore said. “It was totally based on their decision to defund Safety from Family Violence goal area.”

According to the Greater Twin Cities United Way, it raised $87.6 million during the past year, exceeding its fundraising goal by $2.2 million.

However, more people than expected designated their contributions to specific charitable organizations, leaving less money available for United Way-directed initiatives. This resulted in a $6 million shortfall in the portion of its budget set aside for partner agency grants.

United Way said it has already cut its own budget by 11 percent, primarily through staff reductions and executive team salary freezes. Although United Way is reducing its grants to social service programs by 9 percent, effective July 1, it will still be granting more than $75 million to 1,358 Minnesota nonprofits in 2017.

Sarah Caruso, president and executive officer of the Greater Twin Cities United Way, said United Way’s community-needs experts looked at programs that are not yet showing the results they expected for the level of funding available, as well as programs where grants were well above the levels at which United Way funds most of its other programs.

“These decisions were difficult,” Caruso said. “They were made with careful thought, and we know they will have an impact on the programs that are affected and the people they serve.”

According to Moore, $238,000 covers 4.5 full-time positions. No Alexandra House staff have been laid off and none have resigned within the last month since United Way announced the funding cuts. Moore said she will leave all vacant positions unfilled at this time.

Moore said the last time Alexandra House had such a large revenue loss was in the early 2000s when the state cut back funding by approximately $400,000 annually. Cities started contributing money for the first time, but the level of services are still not as high as they were before the state funding cuts, Moore said.

For example, Alexandra House after the state funding cuts laid off all three of its youth advocates who worked at the Blaine shelter. After going more than a decade without any youth counselors working at the shelter, they hired one youth advocate earlier this year at a time when they expected to have funding from the United Way for the next three years, according to Moore.

Alexandra House also has four youth advocates that visit the high schools of the Anoka-Hennepin, Centennial, Columbia Heights, Fridley, Spring Lake Park and St. Francis school districts. The goal is to offer as much education as possible to prevent date rapes and violence.

Moore said these advocates working in the schools are there for a full school day, but their schedules may need to be reduced to half-days because of the funding cuts.

Another new development had been Alexandra House leasing office space in Anoka to have staff closer to the Anoka County Courthouse since its staff goes to the courtrooms and law library to provide legal advocacy and assistance for the people hurt by domestic and sexual assaults.

Bronson said Alexandra House is not planning any new events in 2017 on the scale of Walk for Hope, which is on Sept. 30 at Bunker Hills Regional Park and is in its 13th year. It takes a lot of time to plan a successful fundraiser that won’t lose money.

The hope is that people will make individual donations and that Alexandra House will find other grant opportunities that will provide a reliable funding source.

“We know that it takes multiple pieces,” Bronson said. “I don’t think it’s going to be one foundation that comes along and says, ‘We’ll just give you that $238,000 per year.’ Bronson said.

To donate or find out more about Alexandra House, visit www.alexandrahouse.org.

[email protected]