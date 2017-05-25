Anoka County Vietnam veterans honor the fallen

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Memorial Day weekend is not a time of rest for the Anoka County Vietnam Veterans Chapter. By the end of the three-day weekend, these veterans will have attended four services. Since 1994, the Anoka County Chapter 470 Vietnam Veterans of America have organized a Memorial Day service at the Minnesota Vietnam Veterans Memorial by the State Capitol in St. Paul. The service starts at 3 p.m. Monday, May 29. Submitted photo

On Saturday, May 27, they will be at veterans services in Coon Rapids at Morningside Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. and Bunker Hills Regional Park at 11:30 a.m.

On Memorial Day, May 29, the Vietnam veterans will start their day at Hillside Cemetery, 2600 19th Ave. NE, in Minneapolis. During the 10 a.m. service they will be doing a history lesson on rifles from different eras of America’s military history. Mike Clark, one of the leaders of the Anoka County Vietnam Veterans Chapter, said these items have been collected by chapter membership over the years.

The culminating ceremony that has the most personal meaning for these veterans is the 3 p.m. Memorial Day service at the Minnesota Vietnam Veterans Memorial near the State Capitol in St. Paul.

The memorial wall was completed and dedicated in the fall of 1992. Tom Asp, one of the people who pushed for creation of this memorial for the Minnesota Vietnam veterans, organized a Memorial Day service in 1993.

But since 1994, the Anoka County Chapter 470 Vietnam Veterans of America have taken the lead on organizing the Memorial Day service at the memorial wall by the State Capitol. They bring the chairs, the podium and the public address speaker system, and they find the veterans and family members willing to share their personal stories.

The service starts with the color guard marching in. The Anoka County Vietnam veterans are often joined by veterans from other chapters, including Hmong veterans who fought alongside the American troops during the war.

“We just decided that it needs a traditional service,” Clark said.

Members of the chapter, including Anoka residents Clark and Richard Bergling, have spoken previous years. One year a woman spoke about losing her brother to health complications from his exposure to Agent Orange. He was in his 50s when he died.

The veterans’ color guard will fold a U.S. flag and present it to the guest speaker before a rifle volley and the playing of “Taps,” which are the customary proceedings during a military-style funeral.

At this year’s Memorial Day service, the Anoka County Vietnam veterans are honoring Michael Smoger, a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, who was killed on May 24, 1968 in the Quang Nam Province, while helping wounded soldiers. They also will be recognizing Thomas Skally, a corporal rifleman in the 1st Marine Division. Skally was fatally wounded on Feb. 18, 1969 during an operation on Russell Beach.

Smoger and Skally were only 22 years old when they were killed.

Kathy Smoger, widow of Michael Smoger, will speak during the service.

Bergling, a founder of the Anoka County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 470, said the veterans agreed long ago that they do not want to hear any politicians “pontificate about what they’re trying to do for veterans and they do the opposite.” Politicians are welcome to attend and they will be recognized, but they are not allowed to speak.

Bergling and Clark said there are plenty of other Memorial Day ceremonies where politicians are speaking, but they would prefer to hear from the people who served or had family who served during the Vietnam War as opposed to a politician who may not have served and is likely reading a speech that someone else helped them prepare.

“All these people are not known names. They’re not politicians, but they speak from the heart,” Clark said.

