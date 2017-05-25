Anoka HRA looks to sell Ferry Street property

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Amid a residential building boom across the Twin Cities, Anoka’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority is marketing a site it has owned for years in Anoka’s gateway.

Two weeks ago the property at the corner of Benton and Ferry streets went up for sale, according to Housing Manager Darin Berger.

The Housing Authority was waiting for the sale and demolition of the Riverplace Counseling Center along Ferry Street before marketing its parcel. The city has acquired that property with long-term plans to redevelop it as a park.

“We wanted developers to be able to see the view of the river, so they could get an idea of what that area might look like,” Berger said.

The HRA has spent $479,930 at the intersection of Benton and Ferry streets, acquiring four different properties to clean up a high profile corner of the community. It has taken a wait-and-see approach to redevelopment as the markets have improved and the city has weighed in.

A definitive asking price has not yet been set. Totally recouping costs isn’t necessarily the goal of the HRA, which has a stronger focus on improving neighborhoods and often acquires problem properties the private market doesn’t take care of.

While the property at Benton and Ferry is zoned for high density residential, the Anoka City Council does not want to add more rental property to the corridor, Berger said.

“So we are looking at some other options, something that is owner occupied,” he said.

Berger said rezoning is a strong possibility, depending on the type of proposal received from a developer.

The Housing Authority also owns the property at 1900 S. Ferry St., next to Walker on the River.

What happens with that property depends on what the city does with the neighboring land along the river.

The HRA is also working on a major development near downtown Anoka.

A 16-townhome development at Second Avenue and Monroe Street will go to the Planning Commission and City Council next month.

The HRA hopes to close on the sale of the property with Lennar in September, Berger said.

