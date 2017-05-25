Blaine boys tennis advances to Section 7AA semifinals

Blaine’s #1 singles Josh Williams. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The sixth-seeded Blaine boys tennis team defeated No. 3 seed Andover 4-3 Tuesday to advance to the Section 7AA semifinals. The Bengals beat No. 11 Cambridge-Isanti 6-1 May 18 to reach the quarterfinals.

On the top half of the section bracket, No. 4 Coon Rapids won 4-3 against No. 5 Anoka. The Cardinals advance to face the winner of No. 1 Elk River and No. 8 Chisago Lakes.

Both semifinals are May 30 in Duluth. Andover’s Willy Kron. (Photo by Bill Jones)

The singles and doubles tournament was held May 22 in Elk River. Anoka’s Sam Skogland advanced to the semifinals, defeating Blaine’s Josh Williams 6-2 and 6-3.

In doubles, the top seed team of Coon Rapids’ Drew Grimmer and Aaron Bauer advanced to the semifinals. They’ll face Duluth East’s Nolan Humphreys and EJ Hietala, the fourth seed.