Controversy over Bubble Run in Blaine

Runners who had registered throughout the year for a Bubble Run at the National Sports Center in Blaine on June 11 were recently informed that the event date was changing to July 30.

The change was allegedly due to the fact that around 17,000 people had signed up, which was more than expected.

The event organizer, Cool Events LLC, declined to comment for this story.

Emily Lewis, of Jordan, was going to be running with 10 to 12 friends. She has never done any of these “fun runs” and thought it would be a cool way to spend a day. Some of them purchased rubber duckies from the Bubble Run organizer to get into the act.

Like some other runners, Lewis cannot make the July 30 date work in her schedule. Although the fine print for her registration does say that dates and times of events are subject to change, she said the fact that this Bubble Run organizer is not refunding people’s fees shows poor business leadership.

She was informed she could transfer her registration to another race, but the closest Bubble Run events to the Twin Cities that this event organizer will put on are in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on June 3 and in Madison, Wisconsin, June 24.

“I think it’s poor customer service all around, and I’ll be very leery on signing up for any run like this ever again,” she said.

Dan Hendrickson, spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota, said they have been hearing from people about the Bubble Run being rescheduled and refunds not being paid.

The number of themed races such as color runs, foam runs and mud runs have increased in recent years. They offer opportunities for racing enthusiasts and beginners to support charitable causes, but the BBB urged caution for anyone signing up for one of these events.

The BBB noted that in 2014, 5K foam races in Duluth, Rochester and St. Paul were canceled. Last June, the Minneapolis Marathon was canceled after organizers failed to secure city permits, according to the BBB.

“Though these races are sold as fun, runners take them seriously,” said Susan Adams Loyd, president and chief executive officer of the BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “We know that many races deliver exactly what they advertise; however, some have left hopeful racers unhappy.”

The BBB urges people to check out the race organizer’s BBB business profile before signing up. Read the fine print of the terms and conditions, and pay with a credit card because these charges can be disputed after purchase whereas debit, cash or wire transfers are tougher to dispute.

It was back in January when the National Sports Center agreed to lease its whole site, including the parking lots, to Cool Events LLC, according to NSC spokesperson Barclay Kruse.

He said the NSC staff told Cool Events in January that it would need to contact the city of Blaine to get a special events permit. Blaine requires these permit applications to have traffic flow, parking and security plans, for example.

About three weeks ago, Kruse said NSC staff heard that registration had exceeded 11,000 people. They contacted Cool Events to see if they had contacted the city yet. On May 9 the event organizers told the NSC that they could not have the event on June 11 because the city needed more time to review the application.

Kruse said the National Sports Center makes it very clear with any renters that they – and not the NSC – are responsible for contacting the city to inquire about permits.

“I just want people to understand this is not a National Sports Center event,” Kruse said.

Some runners have contacted the NSC to demand a refund, but the NSC only collects money to lease the site and not any registration fees.

“We don’t have their money,” he said.

The event is still scheduled for July 30, since Cool Events has not violated any terms of its contract with the National Sports Center, according to Kruse.

The organizer will still need a city permit, however.

